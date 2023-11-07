Members of the Yokota Cub Scouts Pack 49 salute during the Three Flower ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 9, 2023. The “Three Flower Ceremony” is meant to offer solemn tribute to all members wherever they may rest. Members of Yokota conducted a retreat ceremony as part of the event to respect and recognize the contributions veterans and their families has made toward the cause of freedom and peace across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 03:49 Photo ID: 8115254 VIRIN: 231109-F-PM645-3591 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 4.8 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Airmen honor Veterans in retreat ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.