MNCC participates in CDS Hawaii

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 8, 2023) Chief Personnel Specialist Cynthia Cordero, left, assigned to Regional Support Center Pearl Harbor, helps a Sailor stationed on board Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam at a MyNavy HR trade show during Career Development Symposium (CDS) Hawaii. CDS, hosted by Navy Personnel Command, is visiting Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and Wahiawa Annex to engage with Sailors and inform them about MyNavy HR services. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John Stevens)

