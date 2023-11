MNCC participates in CDS Hawaii

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 8, 2023) Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center, answers a question at a Chief of Naval Personnel town hall for Sailors stationed on board Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham during Career Development Symposium (CDS) Hawaii. CDS, hosted by Navy Personnel Command, is visiting Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and Wahiawa Annex to engage with Sailors and inform them about MyNavy HR services. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John Stevens)

