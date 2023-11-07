MNCC participates in CDS Hawaii

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 8, 2023) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Lorens Tsilurnik, right, assigned to Regional Support Center Pearl Harbor, helps Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Medinarodriguez, assigned to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, at a MyNavy HR trade show during Career Development Symposium (CDS) Hawaii. CDS, hosted by Navy Personnel Command, is visiting Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and Wahiawa Annex to engage with Sailors and inform them about MyNavy HR services. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John Stevens)

Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US by LCDR John Stevens