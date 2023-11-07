JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 8, 2023) Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center, answers a question at a Chief of Naval Personnel town hall for Sailors stationed on board Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham during Career Development Symposium (CDS) Hawaii. CDS, hosted by Navy Personnel Command, is visiting Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and Wahiawa Annex to engage with Sailors and inform them about MyNavy HR services. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John Stevens)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 02:13
|Photo ID:
|8115185
|VIRIN:
|231108-N-JO787-1027
|Resolution:
|3374x2464
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MNCC participates in CDS Hawaii [Image 17 of 17], by LCDR John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT