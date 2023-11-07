Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MNCC participates in CDS Hawaii [Image 10 of 17]

    MNCC participates in CDS Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. John Stevens 

    MyNavy Career Center

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 8, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Medinarodriguez, left, assigned to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, speaks with Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center, and MNCC Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson after Travel Processing Center representatives resolved his travel claim at a MyNavy HR trade show during Career Development Symposium (CDS) Hawaii. CDS, hosted by Navy Personnel Command, is visiting Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and Wahiawa Annex to engage with Sailors and inform them about MyNavy HR services. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John Stevens)

    MNCC
    Career Development Symposium
    MyNavy HR
    Transaction Service Center
    Regional Support Center
    CDS Hawaii

