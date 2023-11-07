MNCC participates in CDS Hawaii

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 8, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Medinarodriguez, left, assigned to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, speaks with Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center, and MNCC Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson after Travel Processing Center representatives resolved his travel claim at a MyNavy HR trade show during Career Development Symposium (CDS) Hawaii. CDS, hosted by Navy Personnel Command, is visiting Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and Wahiawa Annex to engage with Sailors and inform them about MyNavy HR services. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John Stevens)

