Airmen ‘bug out’ during Vigilant Defense 24

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Walker, 51st Medical Group surgical services flight chief and wing inspection team member, left, speaks to an Airman who is in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) level 4 during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. The Airmen of the 51st Fighter Wing are multi-capable and adaptive problem solvers, who are innovative and courageous, and demonstrate the value in diversity of thought, ingenuity, and initiative. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

Date Taken: 10.30.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR by SSgt Aubree Owens