Airmen ‘bug out’ during Vigilant Defense 24

Airmen “bug out” and move locations while in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) level 4 during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. The wing executes military operations to bed-down, maintain and employ follow-on forces. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

