    Airmen ‘bug out’ during Vigilant Defense 24 [Image 7 of 7]

    Airmen ‘bug out’ during Vigilant Defense 24

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Wilmer Tiburcio, Pacific Air Forces Theater Air Control functional area manager, Master Sgt. James Baldwin, 374th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, and Senior Master Sgt. Davakanani Burke, Pacific Air Forces senior command traffic manager, converse while Airmen perform a training task during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. The Airmen of the 51st Fighter Wing continuously train to maintain the high level of full-spectrum readiness required to execute the mission proficiently and effectively. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 00:44
    Photo ID: 8114994
    VIRIN: 231030-F-VU029-1103
    Resolution: 3956x2826
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen ‘bug out’ during Vigilant Defense 24 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    MOPP
    Exercise
    readiness
    51st Fighter Wing
    Vigilant Defense 24

