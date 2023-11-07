Airmen ‘bug out’ during Vigilant Defense 24

From the left, U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Wilmer Tiburcio, Pacific Air Forces Theater Air Control functional area manager, Master Sgt. James Baldwin, 374th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, and Senior Master Sgt. Davakanani Burke, Pacific Air Forces senior command traffic manager, converse while Airmen perform a training task during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. The Airmen of the 51st Fighter Wing continuously train to maintain the high level of full-spectrum readiness required to execute the mission proficiently and effectively. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

