    Airmen ‘bug out’ during Vigilant Defense 24 [Image 6 of 7]

    Airmen ‘bug out’ during Vigilant Defense 24

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Air Forces senior command traffic manager, evaluate Airmen as they “bug out” and move locations while in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) level 4 during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. As the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing is charged with providing mission-ready Airmen to execute combat operations and receive follow-on forces. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

