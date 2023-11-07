Airmen “bug out” and relocate buildings, while carrying a fellow Airman on a stretcher as training during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. The wing executes military operations to bed-down, maintain and employ follow-on forces. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 01:05
|Photo ID:
|8114990
|VIRIN:
|231030-F-VU029-1063
|Resolution:
|3778x2699
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen ‘bug out’ during Vigilant Defense 24 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
