From left, Skyler Peetz, field engineer, Graham Foreman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers resident engineer, Melissa Lewis, Natural Disaster Recovery Division Zone 1 project manager, U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Eric Long, Air Force Civil Engineer Center assistant project manager inspect a facility during a site visit to rebuild Zone 1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 2, 2023. Rebuild Zone 1 will consist of twelve facilities and is the largest Air Force military construction awarded project in the history of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 13:52
|Photo ID:
|8113889
|VIRIN:
|231102-F-NF392-1005
|Resolution:
|7144x4763
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 325th MXS complex goes vertical [Image 5 of 5], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 325th MXS complex goes vertical
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT