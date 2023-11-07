The 325th MXS complex goes vertical

Construction continues in rebuild Zone 1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 2, 2023. Rebuild Zone 1 will consist of twelve facilities and is the largest Air Force military construction awarded project in the history of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

