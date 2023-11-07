The 325th MXS complex goes vertical

Construction crews and equipment fill site designated for the new Maintenance Squadron Complex Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 2, 2023. Construction on the Maintenance Squadron Complex began in June 2022, and the facility is estimated to be complete by Fall 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

