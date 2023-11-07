Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 325th MXS complex goes vertical [Image 1 of 5]

    The 325th MXS complex goes vertical

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Construction crews and equipment fill site designated for the new Maintenance Squadron Complex Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 2, 2023. Construction on the Maintenance Squadron Complex began in June 2022, and the facility is estimated to be complete by Fall 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 13:52
    Photo ID: 8113883
    VIRIN: 231102-F-NF392-1000
    Resolution: 8033x5355
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 325th MXS complex goes vertical [Image 5 of 5], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 325th MXS complex goes vertical
    The 325th MXS complex goes vertical
    The 325th MXS complex goes vertical
    The 325th MXS complex goes vertical
    The 325th MXS complex goes vertical

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The 325th MXS complex goes vertical

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rebuild
    ACC
    Tyndall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT