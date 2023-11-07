Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 325th MXS complex goes vertical [Image 4 of 5]

    The 325th MXS complex goes vertical

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A group of construction workers inspect a rebar frame used for building foundations in rebuild Zone 1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 2, 2023. Each new facility within Zone 1 and across the ‘Installation of the Future’ were designed with resistance and resiliency in mind as they are expected to withstand winds up to 165 MPH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

