The 325th MXS complex goes vertical

A group of construction workers inspect a rebar frame used for building foundations in rebuild Zone 1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 2, 2023. Each new facility within Zone 1 and across the ‘Installation of the Future’ were designed with resistance and resiliency in mind as they are expected to withstand winds up to 165 MPH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

Date Taken: 11.02.2023
Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US