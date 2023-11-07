A bulldozer transports sediment used for the foundation of the new 325th Maintenance Squadron Complex facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 2, 2023. The facility is one of twelve that construction crews are working on completing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 13:52 Photo ID: 8113885 VIRIN: 231102-F-NF392-1002 Resolution: 7741x5161 Size: 2.53 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 325th MXS complex goes vertical [Image 5 of 5], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.