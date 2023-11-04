A British Royal Marine Commando assigned to 40 Commando, currently attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds security on a beach during night small boat training with Reconnaissance Company, 15th MEU, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 4, 2023. Utilizing small boats to conduct a low-light amphibious landing permits Reconnaissance Company Marines to locate, approach, seize and hold key maritime terrain, and conduct reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance under the cover of darkness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 23:06
|Photo ID:
|8110600
|VIRIN:
|231004-M-PO838-1161
|Resolution:
|6788x4528
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recon Company Trains for Night Amphibious Operations [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
