    Recon Company Trains for Night Amphibious Operations [Image 11 of 11]

    Recon Company Trains for Night Amphibious Operations

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A British Royal Marine Commando assigned to 40 Commando, currently attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds security on a beach during night small boat training with Reconnaissance Company, 15th MEU, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 4, 2023. Utilizing small boats to conduct a low-light amphibious landing permits Reconnaissance Company Marines to locate, approach, seize and hold key maritime terrain, and conduct reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance under the cover of darkness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 23:06
    Photo ID: 8110600
    VIRIN: 231004-M-PO838-1161
    Resolution: 6788x4528
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recon Company Trains for Night Amphibious Operations [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recon
    USMC
    Amphibious
    Swim
    Assault
    15thMEU

