A U.S. Navy Corpsman assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes Marines landing on the beach during night small boat training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 4, 2023. Utilizing small boats to conduct a low-light amphibious landing permits Reconnaissance Company Marines to locate, approach, seize and hold key maritime terrain, and conduct reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance under the cover of darkness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 23:06 Photo ID: 8110596 VIRIN: 231004-M-PO838-1144 Resolution: 7283x4858 Size: 2.53 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recon Company Trains for Night Amphibious Operations [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.