Recon Company Trains for Night Amphibious Operations

U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, wait to insert their combat rubber raiding crafts into the ocean prior night small boat training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 4, 2023. Utilizing small boats to conduct a low-light amphibious landing permits Reconnaissance Company Marines to locate, approach, seize and hold key maritime terrain, and conduct reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance under the cover of darkness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

