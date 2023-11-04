British Royal Marines Commandos assigned to 40 Commando, currently attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sit on a combat rubber raiding craft prior to conducting night small boat training with Reconnaissance Company, 15th MEU, California, Oct. 4, 2023. Utilizing small boats to conduct a low-light amphibious landing permits Reconnaissance Company Marines to locate, approach, seize and hold key maritime terrain, and conduct reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance under the cover of darkness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 23:06 Photo ID: 8110578 VIRIN: 231004-M-PO838-1073 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 1.77 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recon Company Trains for Night Amphibious Operations [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.