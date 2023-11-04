A British Royal Marines Commando assigned to 40 Commando, currently attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sits on a combat rubber raiding craft prior to conducting night small boat training with Reconnaissance Company, 15th MEU, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 4, 2023. Utilizing small boats to conduct a low-light amphibious landing permits Reconnaissance Company Marines to locate, approach, seize and hold key maritime terrain, and conduct reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance under the cover of darkness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 23:06 Photo ID: 8110579 VIRIN: 231004-M-PO838-1081 Resolution: 5304x7952 Size: 2.78 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recon Company Trains for Night Amphibious Operations [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.