A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, leaps out of a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during helocast training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 3, 2023. Helocasting is an airborne, low-signature technique used to insert forces from aircraft into a water operating area and is a mission set practiced by Marines from the 15th MEU Reconnaissance Company. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 22:14
|Photo ID:
|8110522
|VIRIN:
|231003-M-PO838-1173
|Resolution:
|6433x4291
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recon Company Conducts Helocast Training [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
