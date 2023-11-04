U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to flip a combat rubber raiding craft after jumping into the water from a helicopter during helocast training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 3, 2023. Helocasting is an airborne, low-signature technique used to insert forces from aircraft into a water operating area and is a mission set practiced by Marines from the 15th MEU Reconnaissance Company. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 22:14 Photo ID: 8110521 VIRIN: 231003-M-PO838-1137 Resolution: 5452x3636 Size: 2.53 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recon Company Conducts Helocast Training [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.