Recon Company Conducts Helocast Training

A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, leaps out of a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during helocast training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 3, 2023. Helocasting is an airborne, low-signature technique used to insert forces from aircraft into a water operating area and is a mission set practiced by Marines from the 15th MEU Reconnaissance Company. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

