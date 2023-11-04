A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, starts the engine on a combat rubber raiding craft during helocast training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 3, 2023. Helocasting is an airborne, low-signature technique used to insert forces from aircraft into a water operating area and is a mission set practiced by Marines from the 15th MEU Reconnaissance Company. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 22:14
|Photo ID:
|8110547
|VIRIN:
|231003-M-PO838-1327
|Resolution:
|5357x3573
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Recon Company Conducts Helocast Training [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
