    Recon Company Conducts Helocast Training [Image 10 of 13]

    Recon Company Conducts Helocast Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, readies Marines participating in helocast training before jumping into the water from a CH-53E Super Stallion at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 3, 2023. Helocasting is an airborne, low-signature technique used to insert forces from aircraft into a water operating area and is a mission set practiced by Marines from the 15th MEU Reconnaissance Company. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 22:14
    Photo ID: 8110568
    VIRIN: 231003-M-PO838-1537
    Resolution: 2489x3731
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Jump
    Recon
    USMC
    15th MEU
    Amphibious
    Casting

