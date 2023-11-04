Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norio’s Story: A Japanese American Korean War Veteran [Image 4 of 5]

    Norio’s Story: A Japanese American Korean War Veteran

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Corporal Norio Uyematsu visits his family in Japan for the first time in 1952. In July of 1952, Uyematsu left the U.S. Army under honorable discharge. (DoD photo)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 19:03
    Photo ID: 8110321
    VIRIN: 231107-F-F3703-1005
    Resolution: 992x785
    Size: 440.07 KB
    Location: JP
    Hometown: BRIGHAM CITY, UT, US
    Hometown: ORANGE COUNTY, CA, US
    This work, Norio’s Story: A Japanese American Korean War Veteran [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    Veterans Day
    Japanese American
    Korean War Veteran

