    Norio’s Story: A Japanese American Korean War Veteran [Image 2 of 5]

    Norio’s Story: A Japanese American Korean War Veteran

    JAPAN

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Norio Uyematsu poses for a photo while visiting Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 26, 2023. This visit was Uyematsu’s first time returning to Misawa since his Army unit was assigned to guard the base in 1950. (DoD photo by Patti Hirahara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 19:03
    Photo ID: 8110319
    VIRIN: 231107-F-F3703-1002
    Resolution: 5240x2808
    Size: 11.91 MB
    Location: JP
    Hometown: BRIGHAM CITY, UT, US
    Hometown: ORANGE COUNTY, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Veterans Day
    Japanese American
    Korean War Veteran

