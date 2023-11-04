Norio’s Story: A Japanese American Korean War Veteran

Norio Uyematsu poses for a photo while visiting Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 26, 2023. This visit was Uyematsu’s first time returning to Misawa since his Army unit was assigned to guard the base in 1950. (DoD photo by Patti Hirahara)
