    Norio’s Story: A Japanese American Korean War Veteran [Image 3 of 5]

    Norio’s Story: A Japanese American Korean War Veteran

    JAPAN

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Soldiers and Norio Uyematsu pose for a photo during the Korean War in 1951. Uyematsu was a member 521st Military Intelligence Service Platoon which was awarded a Meritorious Unit Commendation. (DoD photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 19:03
    Photo ID: 8110320
    VIRIN: 231107-F-F3703-1003
    Resolution: 4898x7200
    Size: 23.24 MB
    Location: JP
    Hometown: BRIGHAM CITY, UT, US
    Hometown: ORANGE COUNTY, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norio’s Story: A Japanese American Korean War Veteran [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Veterans Day
    Japanese American
    Korean War Veteran

