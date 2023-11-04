Norio’s Story: A Japanese American Korean War Veteran

Norio Uyematsu poses for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, in 1950. Uyematsu was a member of the 865 Anti-Aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Self-Propelled Unit assigned to guard the base. (DoD photo)
