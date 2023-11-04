U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Greyson Landry. 355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, is recognized at the promotions deck, at a Tucson Roadrunners hockey game, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2023. Landry was recognized as the Hero of the Game. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 18:34
|Photo ID:
|8110310
|VIRIN:
|231104-F-VP642-1006
|Resolution:
|4195x3242
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
This work, Airmen Recognized During Roadrunners Hockey Game [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
