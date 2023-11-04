Airmen Recognized During Roadrunners Hockey Game

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dwayne Kennedy, 48th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, drops the puck at the start of a Tucson Roadrunners hockey game, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2023. The Roadrunners honored a “Hero of the Game” to bring attention to the hard work DM Airmen do for the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)
