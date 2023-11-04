Airmen Recognized During Roadrunners Hockey Game

The 355th Wing Honor Guard prepares to post the colors at a Tucson Roadrunners hockey game in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2023. The Honor Guard ceremoniously presented the flags for military appreciation night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

