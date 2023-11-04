The 355th Wing Honor Guard prepares to post the colors at a Tucson Roadrunners hockey game in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2023. The Honor Guard ceremoniously presented the flags for military appreciation night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 18:34 Photo ID: 8110304 VIRIN: 231104-F-VP642-1001 Resolution: 4062x3139 Size: 1.4 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen Recognized During Roadrunners Hockey Game [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.