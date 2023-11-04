Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen Recognized During Roadrunners Hockey Game [Image 1 of 6]

    Airmen Recognized During Roadrunners Hockey Game

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Cooke 

    355th Wing

    The 355th Wing Honor Guard prepares to post the colors at a Tucson Roadrunners hockey game in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2023. The Honor Guard ceremoniously presented the flags for military appreciation night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 18:34
    Photo ID: 8110304
    VIRIN: 231104-F-VP642-1001
    Resolution: 4062x3139
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Recognized During Roadrunners Hockey Game [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen Recognized During Roadrunners Hockey Game
    Airmen Recognized During Roadrunners Hockey Game
    Airmen Recognized During Roadrunners Hockey Game
    Airmen Recognized During Roadrunners Hockey Game
    Airmen Recognized During Roadrunners Hockey Game
    Airmen Recognized During Roadrunners Hockey Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hockey
    tucson
    davis-monthan
    military appreciation
    roadrunners
    hero of the game

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT