    Airmen Recognized During Roadrunners Hockey Game [Image 3 of 6]

    Airmen Recognized During Roadrunners Hockey Game

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Cooke 

    355th Wing

    The 355th Wing Honor Guard presents the colors at a Tucson Roadrunners hockey game in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2023. The Honor Guard’s presence at the game promoted DM’s connection to the Tucson community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

    This work, Airmen Recognized During Roadrunners Hockey Game [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hockey
    tucson
    davis-monthan
    military appreciation
    roadrunners
    hero of the game

