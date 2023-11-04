A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Oct. 26, 2023. Realistic training exercises, like JPMRC 24-01, strengthen our relationships with our partners and allies, foster multinational interoperability, and increases our readiness, in support of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. most likely to experience in crisis or conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 17:19 Photo ID: 8110209 VIRIN: 231027-F-BK002-2242 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.41 MB Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black Knights take off for JPMRC 24-01 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.