    Black Knights take off for JPMRC 24-01 [Image 5 of 6]

    Black Knights take off for JPMRC 24-01

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Oct. 26, 2023. Realistic training exercises, like JPMRC 24-01, strengthen our relationships with our partners and allies, foster multinational interoperability, and increases our readiness, in support of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. most likely to experience in crisis or conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 17:19
    Photo ID: 8110209
    VIRIN: 231027-F-BK002-2242
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    This work, Black Knights take off for JPMRC 24-01 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    AMC
    Readiness
    IndoPacific
    JPMRC
    Partherships

