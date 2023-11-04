A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Oct. 26, 2023. Realistic training exercises, like JPMRC 24-01, strengthen our relationships with our partners and allies, foster multinational interoperability, and increases our readiness, in support of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. most likely to experience in crisis or conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 17:19
|Photo ID:
|8110209
|VIRIN:
|231027-F-BK002-2242
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black Knights take off for JPMRC 24-01 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS
