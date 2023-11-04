Black Knights take off for JPMRC 24-01

A pilot assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron looks out the window of a C-130J Super Hercules while flying over Arkansas, Oct. 26, 2023. The 19th Airlift Wing is participating in the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise in Hawaii to sharpen Mobility Airmen’s readiness to distribute the Joint Force and ensure strategic deterrence in any environment across the entire competition continuum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

