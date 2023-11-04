Black Knights take off for JPMRC 24-01

Airmen assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing stand on the flightline at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 26, 2023. The 19th AW is participating in the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise in Hawaii which generates combat-credible readiness and allows the Combined Joint Force to execute tough, realistic training in conditions that our forces are most likely to experience in crisis or conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

