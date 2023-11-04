Members of the 19th Airlift Wing and Royal New Zealand Air Force aviators walk to a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 26, 2023. The 19th AW and the RNZAF are participating in the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise in Hawaii, which allows us to build readiness and exercise enhanced interoperability with close Allies and partners in the region, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 17:19 Photo ID: 8110206 VIRIN: 231027-F-BK002-1055 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.84 MB Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black Knights take off for JPMRC 24-01 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.