Black Knights take off for JPMRC 24-01

An Airman assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing stands in front of a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 26, 2023. The 19th AW is participating in the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise in Hawaii to sharpen Mobility Airmen’s readiness to distribute the Joint Force and ensure strategic deterrence in any environment across the entire competition continuum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

