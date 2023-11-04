Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Knights take off for JPMRC 24-01 [Image 1 of 6]

    Black Knights take off for JPMRC 24-01

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing stands in front of a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 26, 2023. The 19th AW is participating in the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise in Hawaii to sharpen Mobility Airmen’s readiness to distribute the Joint Force and ensure strategic deterrence in any environment across the entire competition continuum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

    ACE
    AMC
    Readiness
    IndoPacific
    JPMRC
    Partherships

