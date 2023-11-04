Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo' [Image 6 of 10]

    39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo'

    TURKEY

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kalvin Charles, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron outbound cargo section lead, explains to U.S. Air Force Capt. Velia Colunga, 39th Contracting Squadron services flight commander, the importance of each portion of a form during the LRS rodeo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 2, 2023. When something is moved, stored, distributed, deployed or received on Incirlik AB, the 39th LRS is involved, so forms like these are essential for inventory tracking purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo' [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LRS
    Incirlik Air Base
    Titans
    39th Air Base Wing
    Türkiye

