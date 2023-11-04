39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo'

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kalvin Charles, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron outbound cargo section lead, explains to U.S. Air Force Capt. Velia Colunga, 39th Contracting Squadron services flight commander, the importance of each portion of a form during the LRS rodeo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 2, 2023. When something is moved, stored, distributed, deployed or received on Incirlik AB, the 39th LRS is involved, so forms like these are essential for inventory tracking purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

