Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo' [Image 5 of 10]

    39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo'

    TURKEY

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 39th Logistic Readiness Squadron participate in an egg packaging training exercise during the LRS rodeo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 2, 2023. The 39th LRS is composed of seven different sections, each having their own unique contribution to the mission and each shaping Airmen who are ready, reliable, and responsive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 08:31
    Photo ID: 8108815
    VIRIN: 231102-F-TO640-1026
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 17.58 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo' [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo'
    39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo'
    39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo'
    39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo'
    39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo'
    39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo'
    39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo'
    39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo'
    39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo'
    39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo'

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LRS
    Incirlik Air Base
    Titans
    39th Air Base Wing
    Türkiye

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT