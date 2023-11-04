Airmen assigned to the 39th Logistic Readiness Squadron participate in an egg packaging training exercise during the LRS rodeo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 2, 2023. The 39th LRS is composed of seven different sections, each having their own unique contribution to the mission and each shaping Airmen who are ready, reliable, and responsive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 08:31
|Photo ID:
|8108815
|VIRIN:
|231102-F-TO640-1026
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|17.58 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo' [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
