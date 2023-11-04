39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo'

Airmen assigned to the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron work together to prepare cargo during the LRS Rodeo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 2, 2023. As the organization responsible for executing readiness, transportation, supply and fuels support, the 39th LRS has a hand in every facet of base and mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

