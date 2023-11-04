Airmen assigned to the 39th Logistic Readiness Squadron gather in preparation of the ‘Scavenger Hunt’ competition of the LRS rodeo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 2, 2023. The 39th LRS manages multiple warehouse facilities in which they stock, store, issue, manage, inventory, and inspect Department of Defense supplies and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 08:31
|Photo ID:
|8108813
|VIRIN:
|231102-F-TO640-1021
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|15.94 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo' [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT