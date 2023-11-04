39th LRS hosts 2023 'Rodeo'

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ethan Husted, unit deployment manager for the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron, stands during opening remarks for the LRS rodeo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 2, 2023. This rodeo was composed of seven different LRS-based activities, testing the knowledge and skills of seven different sections of the 39th LRS, and teaching each other about the different jobs and responsibilities within the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

