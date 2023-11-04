Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Configuring Command Post Node (CPN) [Image 5 of 5]

    Configuring Command Post Node (CPN)

    CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Maj. Ramah Knox 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Spc. Lucas Collins, a signal specialist from 1-194 Field Artillery configures the Command Post Node (CPN) for battalion staff by setting up a map of the network during the Network Exercise (NETEX) on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at the Iowa National Guard Armory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

    This work, Configuring Command Post Node (CPN) [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

