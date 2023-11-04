Configuring Command Post Node (CPN)

Spc. Lucas Collins, a signal specialist from 1-194 Field Artillery configures the Command Post Node (CPN) for battalion staff by setting up a map of the network during the Network Exercise (NETEX) on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at the Iowa National Guard Armory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

