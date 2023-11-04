Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cables Connect to the Joint Network Node (JNN) [Image 2 of 5]

    Cables Connect to the Joint Network Node (JNN)

    CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Maj. Ramah Knox 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    During the Network Exercise (NETEX), cables connect on the Joint Network Node (JNN) the rest of the system at Charlie Company 224 Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), Iowa Army National Guard on Friday, Nov. 4, 2023 at the Iowa National Guard Armory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 05:38
    Photo ID: 8108708
    VIRIN: 231103-A-SW430-2822
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cables Connect to the Joint Network Node (JNN) [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) sync with Satellites
    Cables Connect to the Joint Network Node (JNN)
    Cross Training on the Joint Network Node (JNN)
    Running Cable to Command Post Node (CPN)
    Configuring Command Post Node (CPN)

    Network Exercise Readies Brigade for Future Operations

    #cables #connect #JNN

