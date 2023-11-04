During the Network Exercise (NETEX), cables connect on the Joint Network Node (JNN) the rest of the system at Charlie Company 224 Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), Iowa Army National Guard on Friday, Nov. 4, 2023 at the Iowa National Guard Armory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 05:38
|Photo ID:
|8108708
|VIRIN:
|231103-A-SW430-2822
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cables Connect to the Joint Network Node (JNN) [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Network Exercise Readies Brigade for Future Operations
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT