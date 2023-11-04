Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Running Cable to Command Post Node (CPN) [Image 4 of 5]

    Running Cable to Command Post Node (CPN)

    CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Maj. Ramah Knox 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Sgt. Blair Nebergall, a 25 , from the HHC 1-168 INF, Iowa Army National Guard, runs the network cable to connect the Command Post Node (CPN) on Friday, Nov. 03, 2023 during the 2/34th IBCT Network Exercise (NETEX) to train on communication network located in the National Guard Armory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

    This work, Running Cable to Command Post Node (CPN) [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

