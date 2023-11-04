Sgt. Blair Nebergall, a 25 , from the HHC 1-168 INF, Iowa Army National Guard, runs the network cable to connect the Command Post Node (CPN) on Friday, Nov. 03, 2023 during the 2/34th IBCT Network Exercise (NETEX) to train on communication network located in the National Guard Armory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 05:38 Photo ID: 8108711 VIRIN: 231103-A-SW430-5885 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.17 MB Location: CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Running Cable to Command Post Node (CPN) [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.