Sgt. Blair Nebergall, a 25 , from the HHC 1-168 INF, Iowa Army National Guard, runs the network cable to connect the Command Post Node (CPN) on Friday, Nov. 03, 2023 during the 2/34th IBCT Network Exercise (NETEX) to train on communication network located in the National Guard Armory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 05:38
|Photo ID:
|8108711
|VIRIN:
|231103-A-SW430-5885
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.17 MB
|Location:
|CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Running Cable to Command Post Node (CPN) [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Network Exercise Readies Brigade for Future Operations
