Multiple battalion Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) sync with Satellites outside Charlie Company 224th, 2/ 34th Infantry Brigade Combat Team orderly room ensuring a working network during the Network Exercise (NETEX) on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at the Iowa National Guard Armory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 05:38
|Photo ID:
|8108706
|VIRIN:
|231103-A-SW430-7936
|Resolution:
|6744x4502
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) sync with Satellites [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Network Exercise Readies Brigade for Future Operations
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT