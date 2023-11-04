Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) sync with Satellites [Image 1 of 5]

    Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) sync with Satellites

    CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Maj. Ramah Knox 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Multiple battalion Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) sync with Satellites outside Charlie Company 224th, 2/ 34th Infantry Brigade Combat Team orderly room ensuring a working network during the Network Exercise (NETEX) on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at the Iowa National Guard Armory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 05:38
    Photo ID: 8108706
    VIRIN: 231103-A-SW430-7936
    Resolution: 6744x4502
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) sync with Satellites [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) sync with Satellites
    Cables Connect to the Joint Network Node (JNN)
    Cross Training on the Joint Network Node (JNN)
    Running Cable to Command Post Node (CPN)
    Configuring Command Post Node (CPN)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Network Exercise Readies Brigade for Future Operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NETEX #JNN #CPN #STT #224th #2/34thIBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT