Spc. Dawson Cox responds, during the Network Exercise (NETEX), to a question on the cable connections on the Joint Network Node (JNN) from Spc. Caden Hauskins, Spc. Jordan Elliott, and Spc. Lorne Sheets all of Charlie Company 224 Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), Iowa Army National Guard on Friday, Nov. 4, 2023 at the Iowa National Guard Armory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 05:38 Photo ID: 8108710 VIRIN: 231103-A-SW430-1523 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.11 MB Location: CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cross Training on the Joint Network Node (JNN) [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.