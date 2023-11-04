Spc. Dawson Cox responds, during the Network Exercise (NETEX), to a question on the cable connections on the Joint Network Node (JNN) from Spc. Caden Hauskins, Spc. Jordan Elliott, and Spc. Lorne Sheets all of Charlie Company 224 Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), Iowa Army National Guard on Friday, Nov. 4, 2023 at the Iowa National Guard Armory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 05:38
|Photo ID:
|8108710
|VIRIN:
|231103-A-SW430-1523
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.11 MB
|Location:
|CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
Cross Training on the Joint Network Node (JNN)
Network Exercise Readies Brigade for Future Operations
